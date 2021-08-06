Study Says This is the Most Popular ‘Trashy’ Beer in Texas

First and foremost, I would like to make it clear that I’m quite the fan of these so-called ‘trashy’ beers.

The truth is, there aren’t very many beers I don’t like. I’ve never had an IPA that I liked, but that’s about the only type of beer that I don’t care for.

Anyway, back to the 'trashy' beer thing. The website Workshopedia set out to find which ‘trashy’ beer was the most popular in every U.S. state. Researchers used a list of 36 popular beers and recorded Google Trends data over the last 12 months for each state and the District of Columbia to reach their conclusions.

Looking at the list, researchers consider any beer that isn’t a craft beer to be a ‘trashy’ beer, which I found to be odd. I figured they would stick to bargain priced beers like Pabst Blue Ribbon and Keystone Light.

So, with those parameters in mind, I thought Miller Lite would be the most popular ‘trashy’ beer here in the Lone Star State, simply based on what I see when I’m out and about. But that’s actually not the case.

Instead, researchers found that Lone Star tops the list of ‘trashy’ beers in Texas. While I was surprised to see the results, I have to admit to having popped many a top of Lone Stars over the years.

The most popular ‘trashy’ beer overall was no surprise at all. Good ole Natty Light is the most popular in 10 states. It’s followed by Michelob Ultra in 7 states, while Bud Light and Coors Light were tied for 3rd, both being the most popular in 4 states.

My takeaway from the study is that most beer drinkers are like me in that they typically go with what they know, sticking with the bigger brands. Just give me a Miller Lite or a Coors Lite and I’m good to go.

But like I said – damn near any kind of beer will suit me just fine.

