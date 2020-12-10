Suspects Named in Stolen Memorial Mustang from McNeil Middle School

Thanks to an anonymous tip these guys will be facing some charges.

2020 has been a rough year on all of us. The memorial mustang that was placed outside of McNeil Middle School to honor Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith has had one of the roughest years, for some reason. Seriously, of all the mustangs in our city to mess with, why this one? A group of teens were seen climbing on the mustang back in April.

Then in October, someone stole it. Once again, of all the mustangs to steal in our town, you steal the one that honors two little girls. One that is sadly no longer with us. Crimestoppers had a massive reward in locating the mustang. Back in November, a tip called into Crimestoppers located the mustang in a barn over in Clay County.

I'm happy to report we now know the four suspects who allegedly took part in this awful crime. KFDX reports that the two suspects that were arrested back in November were 18-year-old Tyler Darland and 18-year-old Zachary Kaiser. Both have bonded out of jail.The other two, who have not been arrested, are identified as 18-year-old Dakota James and 23-year-old Brayden Seward.

We will see what happens to those other two as more information becomes available. I thought the teens climbing on the Mustang earlier in the year was the worst thing that could happen to this memorial this year. Boy was I wrong. We will see what happens to these four individuals in the coming months.