Ted Cruz Ends Campaign for President

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has suspended his campaign for president.

The news came Thursday after Donald Trump was projected to handily beat Cruz in the Indiana Republican primary.

Cruz discussed the campaign's closure during a speech on Tuesday night:

"From the beginning I've said that I would continue on as long as there was a viable path to victory. Tonight, I'm sorry to say, it appears that path has been foreclosed. The voters chose another path, and so with a heavy heart, but with boundless optimism for the long-term future of our nation, we are suspending our campaign."

Trump's victory in Indiana makes him the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cruz went after Trump and some of the accusations the business mogul had leveled against him.