Texans Are Among the People Who are Most Obsessed with Amazon

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, there’s no denying the impact Amazon has had on our society.

What started as an online bookstore has become a giant among giant retailers. I never thought I would see the day when a retailer challenged Walmart’s dominance, but here we are.

My obsession with Amazon started in the early 2000’s while living in the small rural town of Vernon, Texas. Back then, CDs and vinyl were about all I bought from them. As someone who lived in the sticks and didn’t listen to a whole lot of mainstream music, it was nice to have a place to go that always had what I was looking for at a great price.

These days, I’m all-in on Amazon Prime. They lured me in with a Prime Student membership when I went back to college a few years ago and I’ve been a member ever since.

Don’t get me wrong – I try to balance my shopping habits so as to contribute to our local businesses. It’s always good to support local businesses and I prefer shopping in a brick-and-mortar store, but sometimes it’s nice to just sit and shop on my phone while laying around in my pajamas.

And it would appear that I’m among the majority when it comes to Amazon-obsessed Texans. The website TransImpact conducted a study to determine which states were the biggest Amazon fans and found that Texas was the second most obsessed, right behind North Carolina.

Top 10 Most Amazon-Obsessed States

North Carolina Texas Virginia Kansas Florida Alabama New York Ohio Georgia Illinois

The odd thing is that I expected rural western states to dominate the list of states that were most obsessed with Amazon due to the long distances between cities in that part of the country, but not so much.

So, I’m not really sure what fuels peoples’ obsession with Amazon other than the fact that it’s just damn convenient.

