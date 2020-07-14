Texas Bar Opens Back Up With ‘Texas Bars Fight Back’ Rally

Governor Greg Abbott says bars must be shut down in the state of Texas. Over in Pasadena, one bar is not listening.

Looks like this past Sunday at Chuters Dance Hall & Saloon it looked like it was business as usual. It was actually a rally protesting Governor Greg Abbott's decision to shut down bars in the state of Texas. They had a live band, nobody was required to wear masks and people were enjoying their drinks.

"It doesn't make no sense whatsoever and it's totally discrimination is all it is," owner Chris Bergeron told . "I'm not sure why they are picking on us ... I don't know what (the governor's) reasons are, but it's wrong. It's completely wrong. It's totally against our constitutional right." 22 Texas bars are currently suing Governor Greg Abbott on his shutdown of bars throughout the state.

Governor Greg Abbott has also said he regrets re-opening bars in our state. “If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would have been to slow down the opening of bars,” Abbott previously told KVIA. “People go to bars to get close and to drink and to socialize, and that’s the kind of thing that stokes the spread of the coronavirus.”

We will see if Chuters faces any penalties from their rally this past Sunday. I know bar owners and workers locally are suffering right now. If you see them selling alcohol to go, gift cards, or whatever. Do what you can to support them during this shutdown.