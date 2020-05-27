Texas Bar Says Patrons Wearing Masks Will Not Be Allowed Inside

It is possible you could see a ' No Mask, No Service' sign at a particular business. At this place, it's 'Mask On, No Service'.

Texas bars opened back up to 25% capacity this past Friday. Some new policies are going into effect when you go in there. Things like having to sit at a table and a bartender coming to a table to serve you. At a bar over in Elgin, Texas, they say they have another policy going into effect.

A sign posted on the front door of the Liberty Tree Tavern reads, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.” The bar says it will be following social distance guidelines while in the establishment.

Since this announcement, the bar has received some negative feedback. The town of Elgin has around 10,000 citizens and only 52 have tested positive for Covid-19. The bar's Facebook page has turned into sharing statistics about wearing masks and saying things like "Here you go LARP'er Geeks! Can still be spread by sucking off Fairy's and Unicorns in the forest though."

I have no problem with any establishment telling people to not wear a mask. I also don't have a problem with an establishment telling you to wear a mask. You do not have to go to any of these places. If you're unhappy with a certain policy, don't go there. Simple as that.