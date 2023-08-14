Texas Ranked Best State to Live in One Vital Statistic

Okay, so we Texans have been known to brag. Sometimes it’s warranted and sometimes it’s not.

But as someone who has traveled across much of the USA (and the world, for that matter, thanks to the United States Navy), there’s one thing I will always boast about when it comes to the Lone Star State. And that would be the food.

From Tex-Mex to burgers, steak, barbecue, and everything in between, there’s some damn good chow to be had here.

And I’m not just talking about the restaurants in this state. I know a whole lot of people here who have never dreamed of owning a restaurant that can cook with the best of them.

Many of those folks have inspired my wife and I along the way. We love to try new things and appreciate it when an acquaintance shares a recipe with us.

However, there are those times when we just don’t feel like cooking.

Maybe it’s because we’re tired or short on time, or simply want to let someone else do the cooking. Whatever the case, it’s nice to have plenty of options when heading out for some good grubbing.

And when it comes to options, there are plenty right here in Wichita Falls. Which is in line with the rest of Texas.

That's because a study conducted by WalletHub found Texas to be in a 4-way tie with California, Florida, and New York when it comes to most restaurants per capita.

Admittedly, it would have been nice to see our great state alone at Number One on the list, but I’ll take it.

