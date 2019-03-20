Texas Border Patrol Found a Man Allegedly Having Sex With a Cow

You don't see that every day on the border patrol.

Over in Starr County, Texas local deputies were called to the county line near Hidalgo County on Friday night. Some Border Patrol agents said they spotted a man having sex with a cow while on their route. After an investigation, authorities determined that Jose Nino was the suspect.

The bond for Nino has been set at $1,500 and is currently in U.S. Border Patrol custody. He has been charged with bestiality.