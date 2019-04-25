Texas Couple Films Themselves Sexually Assaulting Dozens of Children

This is one of the worst stories I have ever had to write.

A Texas couple was sentenced yesterday afternoon to sixty years in prison. Christopher Almaguer and his wife Sarah Rashelle Almaguer were given the maximum prison sentences in Waco. They had pleaded guilty in October to one count each of sexual exploitation of children and production of child pornography. Paul Perez Jr., Christopher Almaguer's brother, also was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of receiving child porn.

This couple filmed themselves sexually assaulting dozens of children. The ages ranged from eight months to fourteen-years-old. This included members of their own family, children they baby-sat for and kids from their Central Texas church, federal prosecutors said. They were the legal guardians of one of the children that were found in these videos.

"The sexual abuse involved here is the most indescribable abuse imaginable," John Bash, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, said Wednesday , adding that Almaguers are "probably two of the worst criminals in the history of Texas." U.S. District Judge Alan Albright also sentenced Perez and both Almaguers to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered each of them to pay $10,000 to a victims' compensation fund.

Police found out about the Almaguers from an anonymous tip from a child exploitation hotline. It is unknown at this time how many people have these videos, but court documents show they have been shared online with multiple people.