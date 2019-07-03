Texas Brewery Giving Away Free Beer if You Go Clean Up Local Beach

After you clean up, it's nice to reward yourself with a beer. That beer is even better when it's free.

Over in Galveston, Texas, the largest brewery in the city is Galveston Island Brewing. They're doing a cool promotion after the Fourth of July. They know a lot of people are going to be going to the beach and let's face it. People are jerks and don't clean up after themselves. So Galveston Island Brewery is doing Star Spangled Beach Cleanup.

On July 5th, meet up at the Galveston Beach in the morning. Get one of their sacks and once it is filled they will hook you up with one free beer. In addition to that, you can get 10% off your total tab if you want to have a few more drinks. Locals can get more information on their website if they're interested in helping out.