Car Slams Into Pole After Dodging Fireworks in Dallas Neighborhood

Here’s just one of many reasons why you shouldn’t pop fireworks in a residential area.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m not preaching here. Because I did plenty of it when I was a younger, much wilder dude. But even then, I knew it was a bad idea. And yes, I had a conversation or two with the police as a result of my tomfoolery.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, a big concern when popping fireworks in a residential area is that you may catch your neighbor’s house on fire. It’s bad enough to catch an open field on fire, but burning down someone’s home is way worse.

There’s also the chance that you could injure an unsuspecting person who’s just trying to grill some burgers when a dud falls back to the earth. Yeah, that’ll leave a mark.

But today I learned of a consequence that I had never thought of.

A video shows someone driving past a group of people popping fireworks in the street in a neighborhood in Dallas. I don’t know if they were cruising by to take in the show or if they were simply trying to get somewhere they needed to be.

Whatever the case may be, the driver swerved to avoid an artillery shell as it launched and then immediately slammed into a utility pole. As unfortunate as it is for the driver of the ill-fated car, I have to admit the guy filming the video’s reaction is priceless.

The video isn’t embeddable, so head over here to take a look.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

Yelp's Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022 You don't have to go far to find great barbecue here in Wichita Falls. Here are the Top 10 places to grab some barbecue, according to Yelp.