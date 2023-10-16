These Texas Cities are Among the Most Overworked in the Country

It’s so easy to become consumed by work.

I’ve fallen into that trap in the past. The thing is that I really love what I do for a living. Sure, there are plenty of mundane tasks that I have to tend to on a regular basis. But for the most part, my job brings me a lot of joy.

But at the end of the day, it’s still a job. And sometimes I need to step away from it. Even though I love doing radio, I have become burned out in the past.

These days I make sure to find a good work/life balance. One of the best pieces of advice I have ever heard is that you don’t live to work, you work to live. You talk about some great words to live by.

Now, I realize it’s not always as simple as just clocking out at a certain time and disconnecting from work. Sometimes there are big projects with deadlines, and you have no choice but to put in a lot of hours.

But that should be the exception rather than the rule. If that’s not the case, maybe it’s time to move on. Life is too short to spend it grinding away at work.

So, maybe it’s time for the folks in Austin and Dallas to rethink their career choices. According to a study conducted by FinanceBuzz, both are ranked among the five most overworked cities in the United States.

10 Most Overworked Cities in the U.S.

Washington, D.C. Denver, CO Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Dallas, TX Boston, MA Salt Lake City, UT Kansas City, MO Indianapolis, IN Baltimore, MD

