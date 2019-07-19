Texas Cop Busted at Undercover Prostitution Sting

Guess nobody told him this was going down.

Over in Houston, a very awkward situation happened on Tuesday night. Police officers had to arrest one of their own after officer Danny Le propositioned a prostitute for sex during a sting operation. The operation was happening in the jurisdiction of the Fort Bend County Police Department, which is just outside of Houston.

Danny was a veteran of the Houston Police Department and was relieved of duty following the outcome of an investigation into this case. Danny posted a $500 bond on Tuesday after he was charged with one misdemeanor count of solicitation, Fort Bend County district court records show.

Danny will not be allowed to use a lawyer from the police officers union since this incident happened while he was off duty.