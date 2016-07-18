Suspect Named in Death of Officer at French Robertson Unit in Abilene

UPDATE: 7/18/16 AT 5:00pm

KTXS TV is reporting that the identity of the suspected murderer of Mari Johnson is 21 year-old inmate, Dillon Gage Compton.

Compton was serving a 25 year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. Reports state Compton has been transferred to an undisclosed maximum security TDCJ unit.

Original Post:

At approximately 3am Saturday July 16th, 7-year officer Mari Johnson was found unresponsive near the kitchen area of the French Robertson Unit in Abilene, Texas.

At that time, life saving measures were taken and Johnson was transported to Hendrick Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have now confirmed that they are investigating this death as a homicide.

Personnel from the Office of Inspector General, along with TDCJ, are currently processing the crime scene. No further information has been given, as this is an on-going criminal investigation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released this statement about the homicide.

The State of Texas mourns for Mari Johnson, a correctional officer who was senselessly murdered last night by an inmate at the Robertson Unit. Like all those who faithfully serve, Mari was dedicated to protecting others, and her service will not be forgotten. Cecilia and I ask that all Texans keep the Johnson family in their thoughts and prayers in the aftermath of this unfathomably tragic event. Texas will ensure the perpetrator receives swift justice, and TDCJ has been instructed to take all necessary measures to enhance the safety of their staff to prevent such tragedies. [Gov. Greg Abbott]