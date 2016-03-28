Texas DPS Trooper Dies in Car Crash Near Tigertown

Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Jeffrey Nichols died after crashing his patrol car near Tigertown Saturday night.

According to the Texas DPS , the accident happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday night (March 26) on FM 38. Trooper Nichols is believed to have lost control of his patrol car and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene of the accident.

"DPS and the State of Texas have lost one of our finest in the line of duty," said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a statement. "Every day Trooper Nichols honored his pledge to proudly protect the people of Texas, and his service and sacrifice will always be cherished and remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time."

Texas DPS is currently investigating the exact cause of Trooper Nichols' crash.