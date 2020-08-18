Texas Mother Offering $20,000 Reward for Late Son’s Stolen Truck

A San Antonio woman is offering $20,000 for the return of her late son’s truck. The truck was stolen this past weekend from Top Golf in San Antonio, located off of Loop 1604 and Interstate 10.

According to ksat.com, the navy blue King Ranch Edition Ford F-250 had belonged to Ricky Delgado, 29, who passed away in a vehicle accident in December. The belief is that he had a seizure while behind the wheel of the truck, causing it to go off the road and flip three times. His mother, Margo Jimenez, said it’s one of the most sentimental memories of him.

“That was his baby,” Jimenez said. “He bought it. He paid for it. He did a lot of work on that truck. He bought the wheels and put a turbo in it. He called it his Magoo. He blew a gasket on it and it would have cost so much money to get it fixed. He planned to do that but never got around to it.”

The truck was restored by his friends and work family at Truck Source prior to his services.

The license plate number is GKG 9220. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck should contact the San Antonio Police Department.