The New Farmer’s Almanac doesn’t agree with the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s forecast for the fall here in Texas.

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts a Warm, Dry Texas Fall

Just the other day, the Old Farmer’s Almanac released its fall forecast, calling for warmer and drier weather than usual in the Lone Star State. As I pointed out when I shared the forecast, that’s actually the opposite of the wetter and cooler than usual summer we’ve had so far.

New Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Wetter Weather Ahead

However, if the New Farmers' Almanac’s forecast turns out to be accurate, the fall will somewhat mirror the type of summer we’ve been having, with a fair, dry start and wet finish.

It’ll be interesting to see which almanac gets the forecast right. My money would be on the New Farmer’s Almanac, due to the weather pattern being somewhat consistent with what we’ve been seeing over the last month.

That said, I wouldn’t bet much money on it. The weather in Texas is notoriously bipolar. Outside of the dog days of summer being blazing hot, you never know what you’re going to get when it comes to the weather around here.

Predicting Texas Weather Is No Easy Job

The truth is, I don’t envy anyone whose job is to predict the weather in the Lone Star State. I can’t imagine it being more difficult anywhere else.

