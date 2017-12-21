Texas Football Player First Female to Play and Score in State Title Game

Not only did she suit up, she played and scored some points for her team.

Shout out to Lani Nava of Strawn, Texas. The school just west of Fort Worth was in the Texas Class 1A Division II Six-Man championship game at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday. Strawn was taking on Balmorhea in the game and history took place this week.

Lani is the first female to play in a state title game, and as the kicker for the team, she also became the first female player to score points in a state title game. Lani kicked a field goal in the game and also put up nine extra points. Strawn whooped up on Balmorhea 78-42, making Lani the first female to win a state title as well.

Congratulations Lani, keep up the great work!