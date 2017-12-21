Four Teens Arrested for Package Thefts in Wichita Falls

Four teenagers have found themselves on the 'naughty list' in a big way.

Wichita Falls Police were called to a home on Woodridge Drive Monday afternoon. The resident showed officers a surveillance video of a young man stealing a package off their front porch.

The thief turned out to be 18 year-old Ashton Lacoss. It didn't take long for police to track down the other suspects. All four suspects were found in a car on Hooper Drive with the stolen items. Arrested were 17 year-old Bethany Doyle, 17 year-old Joshua Knox, 18 year-old Ashton Lacoss and 18 year-old Colin Criswell.

The Burkburnett Police Department helped identify Lacoss from the surveillance video. All four were charged with organized criminal activity. All have since bonded out of the Wichita County Jail.