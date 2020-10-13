Texas Girl Dies After Being Forced to Jump on Trampoline in Summer Heat as a Punishment

A death from August is finally getting some justice here in Texas.

Over in Odessa, police have charged Daniel Schwarz and Ashley Schwarz with capital murder. The police received a medical call on August 29th to their residence. Authorities say the girl wasn’t allowed to eat breakfast that day and wasn’t allowed to drink any water while she jumped nonstop on the trampoline as a punishment. The temperature that day was triple digits in Odessa.

Family members to the eight-year-old girl said the Schwarzs' were like guardians to the child. An autopsy showed the girl died of dehydration and listed the manner of death as homicide.The two were taken to the Ector County Jail on Monday. We will see what happens with this case in the coming months.