Texas Girl Sets World Record for Having the Longest Legs for a Female

I loved reading the Guinness World Records in the library when I was a kid. Of course we have some record holders right here in Texas.

We all probably remember the Guinness World Record book and some of the weird records in there. The image of the guy with the world's longest finger nails is burned into my brain. Looks like over in Cedar Park, Maci Currin will be going in for the first time in the 2021 edition of the book.

She has the world record for longest legs as a female. In the video, Maci talks about her struggle in having such long legs. Of course I was wondering if she played basketball, it doesn't look like it. She is however an avid volleyball player. She also talks about what she has to do to buy clothes and get around in a car.

So Maci has the longest legs for a female and also a teenager in the book. Maci stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall. Her legs - both of which measure over 4 feet - make up 60% of her total height. Her left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in), while her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in). Maci has knocked off Russia's Ekaterina Lisina off the top spot. USA! USA! USA!

Maci is hoping to go into modeling and thinks she has a career as the world's tallest model. I wish her the best of luck and hopefully she stays at the top of the record books in future editions.