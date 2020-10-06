Watch Halloween Display Scare Delivery Man

It's that time of year again. The decorations are out, the lights come up when the sun goes down and Christmas is in the air.

Wait, that's just my always early for the holidays neighbor. They started putting their Christmas lights up last weekend.

For the rest of us it's time for pumpkins and spices, ghosts, goblins, and things that go bump in the night. And things that scare the bejeebers out of the Amazon delivery man.

It looks like after his initial scare he took it pretty well. I'm sure it won't be the last time he's surprised by walking and talking Halloween decorations.

Being a delivery driver has got to be an interesting job this time of the year.