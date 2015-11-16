Texas Governor Abbott: No Syrian Refugees to Texas
In the wake of the deadly Islamic terror attack in Paris last Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has written to President Obama informing him that Texas will not accept Syrian refugees.
USA Today reports that the governors of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana and Michigan have issued similar statements, saying the risk to American’s safety is too great. CNN reports that at least one of the attackers held a Syrian refugee passport.
Here is the letter sent to Obama by Abbott: