People on Social Media Think a Normal Sight In Texas is an Omen
I seriously doubt this means something bad is coming, but you never know.
Don’t get me wrong – I get how someone who has never witnessed a gathering of grackles would be freaked out by the below video. And yes, it does look like a scene out of Alfred Hitchcock’s horror classic The Birds.
But those of us who grew up in the Lone Star State know that it is quite normal for a huge flock of grackles to gather in parking lots this time of year. It would be weird if they didn’t.
They love parking lots because of the artificial light, allowing them to stay active after the sun goes down, according to Food & Wine. The birds also love to eat the trash people leave behind them.
However, I do realize evidence suggests birds can sense natural disasters before they happen. Some people believe they have a sixth sense. But it’s most likely the fact they can hear things humans can’t.
Indiana Public Media reports a group of French scientists point out the fact that hurricanes and tsunamis generate infrasound, which is too low of a frequency for human ears to detect.
But like I said earlier, I'm pretty sure that’s not what’s going on here.
