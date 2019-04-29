Texas House Speaker Accuses Gun Rights Groups of Death Threats

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, revealed that he's been receiving death threats for opposing a constitutional carry bill.

On Monday, Bonnen's office released two dozen threats posted to Bonnen's Facebook page and the pages of Lone Star Gun Rights and Texas Gun Rights, including calls for Bonnen to be beaten or killed.

As reported by Dallas Morning News , Chris McNutt, executive director of Texas Gun Rights, denied that his group condones or had anything to do with the threats made. Dudley Brown, president of Texas Gun Rights' national affiliate, the National Association for Gun Rights, echoed McNutt's statement, saying that his group deletes threatening comments and would turn a poster over to the police if they appear to be a legitimate threat.

The threats stem from Bonnen's opposition of House Bill 357 by Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, which would allow Texas to carry firearms without a license. The bill is currently being held up in a House committee, where Bonnen said he plans to keep it. Bonnen accused the groups of "using fear and intimidation to push their agenda" and harassing his friends and family by canvasing Bonnen's neighborhood:

McNutt confirmed his group did pass out brochures in Bonnen's neighborhood, but denied threatening anyone.