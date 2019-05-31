Texas Lawmaker Slams Vaccines, Calling Them ‘Sorcery’

A Texas state representative raised a few eyebrows in a heated Twitter exchange with a vaccine advocate, saying that vaccines are sorcery.

Rep. Jonathan Stickland participated in a few Twitter battles in response to the state allowing parents vaccine exemptions for their children, claiming conscientious objection. One response in particular, from a Texas pediatrician-scientist who develops neglected disease vaccines for impoverished people, raised Strickland's ire. Strickland accused the doctor of taking money from special interest groups, and said that vaccines are "sorcery":

According to the Houston Chronicle , Dr. Hotez did not respond to Strickland at this point, but Strickland continued debating with others afterwards, making points such as:

Vaccines are dangerous

Any doctor concerned that a child is vulnerable to disease is a "brainwashed commie",

Anyone defending science is a "typical leftist trying to take credit for something only The Lord God Almighty is in control of."

Strickland is no stranger to controversial views. He recently authored a bill that would allow all Texas residents to carry firearms without a license. The Texas House Speaker's opposition to the bill resulted in death threats from gun rights groups .