What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Falls Town Flyers soccer, the Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo 2019, the Relay for Life of Greater Texoma, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 30 - Sunday, June 2.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, May 30
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Friday, May 31
Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls Summer Kickoff
Time: 7:30-9:30am
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
City of Wichita Falls Fish Cleaning Station Grand Reveal
Time: 11:00-11:30am
Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo 2019
Time: 1:00-11:00pm | Price: $15-$35
Yoga and Paint
Time: 5:30-9:00pm | Price: $30
Championship Rodeo
Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: $8
Eli Young Band at Boulevard Nightclub
Time: 8:00pm | Price: $20
Ben Miller Band
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, June 1
2019 Endurance House Sprint
Time: 6:00am-6:00pm | Price: $30-$65
Blackberry Day at the Farmer's Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo 2019
Time: 11:00am-11:00pm | Price: $15-$35
Henna at the Library
Time: 11:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free
Relay for Life of Greater Texoma
Time: 12:00-9:00pm
Summer Reading Kick-off Party
Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: Free
Falls Town Flyers vs. Amarillo Bombers
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $6-$30
AA Bottom with Special Guests Jaguar
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, June 2
Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo 2019
Time: 11:00am-9:00pm | Price: $15-$35
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free
Hip Hops Beer Yoga with Rheagan
Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: $15
