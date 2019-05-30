What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Falls Town Flyers soccer, the Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo 2019, the Relay for Life of Greater Texoma, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 30 - Sunday, June 2.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 30

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, May 31

Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls Summer Kickoff

Time: 7:30-9:30am

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

City of Wichita Falls Fish Cleaning Station Grand Reveal

Time: 11:00-11:30am

Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo 2019

Time: 1:00-11:00pm | Price: $15-$35

Yoga and Paint

Time: 5:30-9:00pm | Price: $30

Championship Rodeo

Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: $8

Eli Young Band at Boulevard Nightclub

Time: 8:00pm | Price: $20

Ben Miller Band

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, June 1

2019 Endurance House Sprint

Time: 6:00am-6:00pm | Price: $30-$65

Blackberry Day at the Farmer's Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo 2019

Time: 11:00am-11:00pm | Price: $15-$35

Henna at the Library

Time: 11:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free

Relay for Life of Greater Texoma

Time: 12:00-9:00pm

Summer Reading Kick-off Party

Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

Falls Town Flyers vs. Amarillo Bombers

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $6-$30

AA Bottom with Special Guests Jaguar

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, June 2

Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo 2019

Time: 11:00am-9:00pm | Price: $15-$35

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free

Hip Hops Beer Yoga with Rheagan

Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: $15

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !