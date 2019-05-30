Brass Knuckles and Other Self Defense Weapons Now Legal in Texas

I never understood how guns were so acceptable in our state, but other self-defense weapons were frowned upon.

You may remember last summer I let you know about these kitty cat keychains that were illegal in Texas. Basically, you put your fingers through the holes and it makes a nice punching tool against an attacker. That was illegal to own in our state, but if you wanted to go get a gun, totally fine. That made zero sense in my eyes.

Well thanks to House Bill 446, you can now legally own that kitty cat keychain in Texas. You can also own brass knuckles, switchblades, and clubs for self-defense. Many people were receiving jail time for owning these weapons and having no idea they were illegal. Starting September 1 , these weapons will be allowed in Texas.