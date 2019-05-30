Giant Indoor Dog Park In Austin Something To Bark About

It's been said that everything is bigger and better in Texas. It's also pretty well-known that we love our dogs. So when Canine Commons plans a new dog park facility in Austin they plan BIG!

When completed this indoor facility will be more than 50,000 square feet of dog heaven. It will be pretty cool for their owners too with climate control, tracks to walk your furry family member on, training and education areas, food and a coffee shop. You read that right, an indoor dog park with a coffee shop.

The total price tag is expected to be about $16 million and there's no solid completion date set, but dogs and their owners are straining at the leash for opening day.

Dog owners will be able to sign their pet up for training lessons and memberships should start around $49 a month.