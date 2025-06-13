San Antonio was hit with devastating flash flooding on Thursday (June 12).

5 Lives Lost in Northeast San Antonio

ABC News reports that at least 5 people died in the intense flooding. The fatalities happened in the northeastern part of the city near Loop 410.

Fifteen vehicles were swept away by flash flooding. Nineteen people were in the water at one point. Rescue crews were able to remove 10 people from the flooding; two escaped the high water on their own.

Up to 8 Inches of Rainfall in Hours

According to KSAT, an estimated 5 to 8 inches of rain fell in the San Antonio area overnight on Thursday. In some instances, the storms dumped 2 inches of rain in 30 minutes.

Floodwater Safety: A Deadly Underestimation

Remember, it is never safe to drive or walk through flood waters. Victims often underestimate the power of flooding and are swept away by it.

A good rule of thumb to always follow is to “turn around, don’t drown.”

