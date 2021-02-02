Texas Bill Filed to Allow Sales of Liquor on Sundays

No need to have to rush to the liquor store on a Saturday anymore, if this passes.

House Bill 937, introduced by State Representative Richard Raymond, would end the prohibition-era ban on distilled liquor sales on Sundays. The bill would also extend hours of sales at package stores. Extended sales hours would be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Not shocking, someone with the alcohol commission is excited to hear about the bill.“The overwhelming majority of states, including all those surrounding Texas, give adult consumers the option to purchase their favorite distilled spirits any day of the week they choose,” said Kristi Brown, of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “… We applaud Rep. Raymond for introducing this bill which will provide increased convenience to consumers and additional revenue to the state.”

Kristi's group estimates that allowing the sale of liquor on Sunday would generate between $7.7 and $15.6 million in new tax revenues for the state. As always, we will see if this passes. I'll be honest, I don't know if people that run a liquor store would want this to pass.

I imagine some of them enjoy having Sunday off and they can use the excuse, well we can't legally be open anyway. However, I know people, myself included, that would totally take advantage of liquor stores being open on Sundays. Our neighbors to the North in Oklahoma have their liquor stores open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sundays.