Texas Man Admits to Punching Six-Month-Old in the Face Several Times Because She Wouldn’t Stop Screaming

Babies cry and scream from time to time. Punching the baby is not the appropriate action to take when that happens.

Authorities were called to University Hospital in Kerr County, Texas. On July 28; a 6-month-old child came in who sustained injuries to her face and skull. Investigators found that Joseph Bayliss was watching his daughter when he struck his daughter in the face. Bayliss told authorities he was frustrated because the child kept screaming.

With his confession, police arrested and charged Bayliss with injury to a child. He is being held in the Kerr County Jail on a bond totaling $35,000.