Texas Man Arrested After Punching and Stomping a Puppy

I don't know how this puppy is still alive.

Last Saturday, Marcos Adrian Tapia went to his girlfriend's apartment in Edinburg, Texas. Police were called after Tapia allegedly assaulted her puppy. The woman "will testify that Marcos punched the puppy multiple times with a closed fist, then threw the puppy against the wall, and then stomped on the puppy with his right foot," according to the criminal complaint against him.

The girlfriend threatened to call the cops and Tapia left. He would return later and started another argument with her. The woman "will testify that Marcos then attempted to pull the puppy from her arms by pulling on its front two legs and twisting them causing the puppy to whine," according to the criminal complaint.

Tapia is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a state jail felony. A judge set bond at $25,000. Tapia remains in the Hidalgo County jail as of this post.