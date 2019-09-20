Texas Man Caught a Fish on a Flooded Road Right Outside of a Whataburger

The tropical depression known as Imelda is dumping rain on the Houston area right now. One benefit, easy fishing.

The Houston area is once again dealing with torrential rain and flooding. Some outlets are reporting that the rainfall is worse than when Hurrican Harvey hit in 2017. The rainfall for Imelda is leading to flooded roadways throughout that area and ABC 13 caught some pretty strange footage.

They were shooting footage of the flooded roadways and found this guy who caught a fish in the road just outside of Whataburger. The man said he plans to take the fish with him and cook it. Whataburger for lunch today and free fish for dinner. Pretty damn big fish as well. Most people would love to catch one that size at a day on the lake.