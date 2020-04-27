Texas Man Going to Prison for Threatening to Kill President Trump

He was officially sentenced this past Friday.

Over in Dallas, 36-year-old Michael Gedlu will be spending 18 months in federal prison for his actions online. He apparently made a YouTube video threatening the President. In it he states, “I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him.” This is already after Michael was arrested at a previous Trump rally.

Michael was at Trump rally in Dallas on May 31,2018. He wasn't try to hide his opinions on the President. He was spotted just outside the rally with a sign that said 'Kill Trump' and was also screaming 'Kill the President'. He was detained by Dallas police that night and an investigation was done with the Secret Service as well.

Michael plead guilty back in December for threatening the president's life.