Suspects Wanted for Multiple Wichita Falls Truck Thefts

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information regarding two recent truck thefts in Wichita Falls.

The crimes happened on Tuesday, August 6th at around 3:39 am. A group made up of three Black males and a White female first stole a white 1997 Ford F-250 in the 200 block of Polaris Street in Wichita Falls.

After crashing the truck in the area between Evergreen Mobile Home Park and Freedom Estates, the group abandoned the truck in a remote area of the mobile home park.

The group then stole a 2001 Ford F-250 that belonged to Longo Landscaping from the mobile home park. The truck was later found abandoned at Parkstone Apartments.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com. Reference case numbers 24-080267 (97 F-250) and 24-080278 (01 F-250).

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

