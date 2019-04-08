Texas Man Tries to Eat Several Grams of Cocaine During Traffic Stop

I'm freaking out man.

In my opinion, the best opening to a comedy ever is 'Super Troopers'. When the kid eats all the weed and shrooms so cops don't find it. Whenever I see one of those stories in real life, all I picture is that movie. So allow me to introduce you to our latest drug garbage disposal, Ricardo Ruiz.

Ricardo Ruiz was actually the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation on Saturday night in San Elizario, Texas. Looks like Ricardo decided to attempt to eat several grams of cocaine when police were attempting to identify him. Cops were able to recover the drugs before they could be fully swallowed.

Ruiz was booked into the El Paso County Jail. One of the charges he is facing is tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $10,000.