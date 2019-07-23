Texas Neighbor Saves Kid From Pit Bull Attack

This guy is a hero and was willing to sacrifice himself to help save this kid.

Over in Conroe, Texas, a family is thankful for the actions of 19-year-old Grant Brown. This past Sunday six-year-old Mason Lindeman was outside playing with some friends. A pit bull came up to the kids playing and began attacking Mason. Mason was taken down to the ground and was being bitten on his head.

That is when Grant, a neighbor who lives a few houses down, heard Mason's screams. Grant came up to distract the dog and let Mason getaway. The dog then went after Grant, who also got cut in the process. During this, Mason was able to get away and get inside to tell his mom what happened."All I see is my son running up to me, and he's got his hand on his head and there’s blood coming down and everything," Jillian Lindeman said.

Mason was taken to the hospital and received several staples for a laceration to the head. He also suffered a few bruises to his face but is expected to be OK. Lindeman says she is thankful for Brown and his quick thinking. "I just want to give the guy a hug. There's nothing I can do but just say, ‘Thank you,’" she said.

Following the attack, the pit bull was surrendered to Montgomery County Animal Control. The dog’s owner was cited.