Texas Park Employee Loses Job Over Video of Her Yelling at Guest

A gate attendant from Cedar Breaks Park has lost her job after a video went viral showing her yelling at a guest while calling the cops.

The incident happened on August 25th when Chris Hampshire tried to exit Cedar Breaks Park through the wrong exit. According to Hampshire, the gate attendant told him he couldn't leave and said she was going to call the cops. While she was blocking his vehicle and calling 911, Hampshire began filming the attendant, who then complained to the 911 operator that he was trying to run her over and was filming her.

Hampshire says he was stopped by rangers about a mile away, but was immediately let go after showing them the video he took of the gate attendant.

The video was posted to Hampshire's YouTube account on September 11th and quickly went viral, being shared on Facebook and other social media platforms. KSAT reported that the following day, the attendant had lost her job over the video. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a statement saying,

We are aware of an incident which occurred with one of our contracted gate attendants at Cedar Breaks Park, Lake Georgetown. We neither condone nor support this sort of behavior by our employees or contractors. The incident occurred on August 25 and the gate attendant is no longer at the park or providing contracted gate attendant duties at any of our lakes. Our goal is to offer a pleasant and safe recreation experience for all our guests.

However, a representative from the park told Buzzfeed News that the attendant was not actually fired,