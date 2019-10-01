Texas Teacher Allegedly Looked Up Child Porn on School Computer

An alert was sent to administration about someone looking up porn and it looks like it was one of the teachers.

Over in Andrews, Texas, an investigation is underway. The Andrews Independent School District was alerted when their web filter went off. Someone was looking up pornography on a school computer. The filter is in place to monitor and safeguard students from harmful websites. The filter also monitors the teachers as well.

The Andrews Independent School District suspected it was possibly a teacher's computer was downloading child pornography. The District called the local police who found Choir Director Gary Lynn Ragland in possession of child pornography on one of his electronic devices.

The 59-year-old was charged with being in the possession of Child Pornography, a 3rd-degree felony. The investigation is still being conducted and no further details have been released at this time. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division and the Texas Rangers are assisting in this investigation.