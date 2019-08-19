Texas Teacher Made Student Fill in Haircut with Permanent Marker

Did we really need to embarrass this kid like this?

The Pearland ISD currently has a lawsuit on their hands due to the actions of one of their teachers. Jeanette Peterson told seventh-grader Juelz Trice his haircut did not adhere with the dress code. She told him he would face discipline unless he allowed the shape of the hair carving to be filled in with a marker.

The lawsuit also names a school discipline clerk at Berry Miller Junior High as well as head principal Tony Barcelona. Juelz was told he would get in-school suspension or color in his hair. He colored in his hair so he wouldn't get in trouble and got made fun of the rest of the day by his classmates.

"Everyone was coming up to me. It was like the talk of the school that day and the day after," said Juelz. Pearland ISD said that the practice is not condoned by the district, and does not align with appropriate measures for dress code violations. The dress code does say that 'extreme hairstyles' are banned. Such as carvings, mohawks, or spikes.

It does not say what would happen if a student showed up to school with one. If I was running the school, that kid would get a warning the day he showed up. They need to get it fixed by the next school day. If they do not, then then they're subject to suspension. The school is acting like this kid had a curse word carved into his head and they needed to shade it in to prevent the kids from seeing it.

Juelz's parents are now suing the school district after they failed to address the situation. They allegedly got no response when they reached out about this situation. The teacher Jeanette Peterson was placed on leave.