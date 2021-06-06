The Texas Sports Hall of Fame has the distinction of honoring a number of athletes across the pro, college and high school ranks, who have excelled in Texas, at their museum in Waco. If you're a sports fan it's definitely a place you will want to visit.

For six weeks this summer, Texas Sports Hall of Fame members will have the chance to vote for the athletes they think should be in the 2022 class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Earlier this week, the 2022 Primary Ballot was released with 20 nominees.

The nominees are: Charles Austin, Simone Biles, Chris Bosh, Tony Brackens, Scott Drew, Manu Ginobili, Priest Holmes, Charmayne James, Jason Jennings, Toya Jones, Clayton Kershaw, Brooks Kieschnick, Colt McCoy, Von Miller, Tony Parker, Carly Patterson, Matthew Stafford, Stacy Sykora, Wes Welker (pictured above), and Christa Williams.

Before embarking on a Super Bowl-winning NFL career, Wes Welker was one of Mike Leach's most famous recruits at Texas Tech. He played for the Red Raiders from 2000-2003 excelling at the slot receiver position. Welker then went on to the NFL, where in 12 seasons he caught 903 receptions, which is still ranked 22nd best all-time.

Colt McCoy played from 2006-09 with the Texas Longhorns, finishing 2nd in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2008 and 3rd in 2009. In four seasons with the Longhorns, McCoy passed for 13,253 yards and 112 touchdowns. He's still playing in the NFL, drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2010 before firmly becoming a career backup in 2012. He's now with the Arizona Cardinals.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame members will be able to vote for this year's class between July 1-August 14.