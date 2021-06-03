Wichita Falls Deals for National Donut Day

LindaParton

Tomorrow (June 4) is National Donut Day, which means I have to eat donuts.

I’ll let you in on a little secret: I could easily eat a half-dozen glazed donuts when I was a kid. I had no restraint whatsoever as a little dude.

As much as I love donuts, I’m a carb counter these days, so I rarely eat ‘em. But I do tend to cheat on Fridays, so I’m pleased as peach that National Donut Day falls on a Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Here’s the dilemma, though. There are so many great donut shops in Wichita Falls, that it’s hard to choose. But, I figure since National Donut Day means sweet deals on donuts, the choices are narrowed down a bit.

Here are a few National Donut Day deals you can take advantage of here in Wichita Falls:

Dunkin Donuts

Get a free classic donut of your choice when you purchase a beverage.

Shipley Do-nuts

Get a free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 am – 12 pm.

Walmart

Participating locations will hook you up with free coffee and a free donut between 12:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Maybe you’re more of a DIY type and would rather make your own donuts for National Donut Day. In that case, Sally’s Baking Addiction has a 5-star rated homemade glazed donuts recipe.

So, how do you plan on celebrating National Donut Day? Drop us a line in the comments section below or just give us a holler on any one of our social media sites.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: freebies, National Donut Day
Categories: National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top