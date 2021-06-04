Wichita Falls Police Searching for Murder Suspect

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for information to help locate a murder suspect.

Cody Ryan Stage was arrested in connection with the murder of Donald Best back in November 2020. Stage was able to bond out in February but has since cut off his ankle monitor and is currently on the run.

Donald Best was shot several times in the 1400 block of Taylor on Wednesday, November 4 at around 7:30 pm. He later died of his injuries at the hospital, according to Texoma’s Homepage. Stage and Raymond Alaniz were both arrested and charged with capital murder.

After his arrest, Stage claimed he and Alaniz were attempting to rob Best, but the robbery went bad and Alaniz shot Best. Alaniz remains in the Wichita County Jail as of this posting.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

