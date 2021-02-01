Texas Teen Going Viral for Spitting on Griddle

A teenager in Big Spring has a whole lotta people angry and disgusted after video went viral of him spitting on a griddle at Taco Villa.

In the video, 17-year-old Bryan Wilkins is seen spitting on the griddle and then rubbing it in. Wilkins and the employee who filmed the video have both been fired, according to Big 2 News. Wilkins has since released a public apology letter.

Unfortunately for Taco Villa, the damage has already been done. Construction worker Wes Baird has eaten over 30 meals at the Taco Villa over the last three weeks. He says that not only will he no longer eat there, he’s also contacted a lawyer.

Others are more forgiving. Big Spring resident Karen Alexander said she’s not going to hold the actions of one employee against the restaurant.

The owner of the franchise, Bobby Cox Companies, says it will do everything it can to correct the issue and see to it that it doesn’t happen again. The restaurant closed for a deep cleaning, but is now back open.

I don’t know about you, but I would have a very hard time eating there after seeing this. Even though I know it’s been through a deep cleaning, the thought of eating anything that’s been on the griddle makes my stomach turn.

We’ll see if the restaurant is able to rebound from the stupid actions of one employee. Only time will tell.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app