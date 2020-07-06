Texas Teen Loses Eye in Fireworks Accident

Fireworks are dangerous and if you don't take the proper precautions you can get seriously injured.

Over in Sherman, Texas, 16-year-old Chauncey Wilson went over a friend's house to celebrate the 4th of July. Chancey decided to do what most kids do on this holiday, shoot off some fireworks in the backyard. Chauncey bent over to light an artillery shell firework with his face over it but he didn’t get away in time.

“The first one Chauncey set off just automatically blew up and went right in his eye and he stood up and had his hand on his eye, took a couple of steps, hollered for his mom, and fell down to the ground,” Tammy Williams Chauncey's mom said. 911 was called and Chauncey was airlifted to Plano.

A cat scan was done and nothing remained of Chauncey's eye. Chauncey had surgery done on Sunday and his family has setup a Go Fund Me page to help with his medical bills.