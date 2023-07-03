Wichita Falls Fourth of July Fireworks Guide 2023

The definitive guide to Wichita Falls Fourth of July Fireworks 2023

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and if you're in the Texas area, get ready for some unforgettable celebrations! From fireworks to food trucks and everything in between, here are 10 epic ways to celebrate Independence Day and embrace the patriotic spirit in the Lone Star State.

City of Burkburnett Fireworks Display

Kick off your weekend of freedom with a bang at the City of Burkburnett Fireworks Display. Head to the United Friendship Amphitheater on July 3, where you can enjoy live music, indulge in delicious food truck treats, and cool down with refreshing snow cones. Stick around for an awe-inspiring fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

4th in The Falls Freedom Fest

Prepare yourself for the biggest 4th of July celebration in Wichita Falls! Starting at 5 p.m. on July 4, make your way to Wichita Falls MPEC Festival Park for 4th in The Falls Freedom Fest. Enjoy a spectacular flyover by Sheppard Air Force Base, groove to live music headlined by Gary P. Nunn, explore mouthwatering food truck delights, browse through various vendors, and marvel at a mesmerizing fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m.

Christ's Community Fellowship July 4th Annual Fish Fry

If you're craving some delicious seafood, head over to 1143 Nakomis Trail on July 4 for the Christ's Community Fellowship July 4th Annual Fish Fry. Admission is free, but contributions are gladly accepted. Don't forget to RSVP via email or phone and stop by to pick up a plate of scrumptious fish.

Top 25 Corvette Show, Celebrate Freedom Event, & Free BBQ Lunch

Calling all car enthusiasts! First Baptist Church in Geronimo is hosting an incredible lunch and car show on July 4. This event is dedicated to Corvettes and attracts owners and admirers from all over the area. Registration is free, and you can enjoy the festivities, food, and camaraderie throughout the morning and early afternoon. Best of all, the entire event is free for everyone to enjoy!

Seymour 4th of July Celebration

Join the city of Seymour and the Seymour Chamber of Commerce for an unforgettable fireworks show on July 4 at the Salt Fork Recreational Complex in Throckmorton. Before the fireworks light up the sky, satisfy your taste buds with cotton candy, gourmet popcorn, and refreshing drinks available for purchase starting at 8 p.m. It's the perfect way to enjoy a summer evening under the stars.

Olney in America

Head to the Olney Country Club, located at 1 Bankhead Dr., for a celebration of freedom that has it all. On June 29, starting at 6:30 p.m., you can indulge in delectable treats from food trucks, enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks display, groove to an outdoor concert, and let the kids have a blast with the entertainment provided. This event is a true embodiment of the American spirit.

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration and "Most Patriotic" Parade, Kell House Heritage Center

Get ready to transport yourself back in time with this classic 4th of July celebration at the Kell House Heritage Center. Start your day with the Firecracker Mile fun run at 7 a.m., followed by the highly anticipated "Most Patriotic" Parade at 9 a.m., commencing at the corner of 9th and Ohio. After the parade, stick around for games and activities on the Kell House grounds, making it a memorable day for the whole family.

Vernon Center Old-Fashioned 4th of July

The town of Vernon Center is gearing up for an old-fashioned celebration that will leave you with lasting memories. On July 4, various locations around town will come alive with excitement. Enjoy bingo on Main Street from 2-8 p.m., engage in kids' games near the bank from 2-4:30 p.m., savor mouthwatering food from local vendors, groove to live music at DBar, and prepare to be wowed by a magnificent fireworks display at 10 p.m. SE of town at the old ball field.

Community Fireworks Extravaganza, Midwestern State University

If you're near Wichita Falls, make your way to Midwestern State University for the Community Fireworks Extravaganza. Starting at 7 p.m. on July 3, gather with friends and family to enjoy live music, a variety of food trucks, and a sensational fireworks display as the night sky comes alive with vibrant colors. It's an experience you won't want to miss!

Independence Day Celebration, Lake Arrowhead State Park

Spend your 4th of July surrounded by the natural beauty of Lake Arrowhead State Park. Starting at 5 p.m. on July 4, join fellow Texans for an unforgettable celebration featuring live music, delicious food options, and a grand fireworks display over the picturesque lake. It's the perfect setting to embrace the spirit of freedom and revel in the great outdoors.

With these epic celebrations and festivities happening around Texas, you're sure to find the perfect way to commemorate the 4th of July. Grab your family, friends, and patriotic spirit, and make this Independence Day one for the books!

