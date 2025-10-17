A sobering study revealed that Texas is one of the states in which your home is more likely to be broken into. It’s enough to make you want to step up your home security game if you haven’t already.

Knock on wood, but I’ve never had my home broken into. But I have had a vehicle broken into, and that was one of the most violated feelings I’ve ever had. It was so bad that it made me not want to be in the vehicle. So, I can only imagine what it would be like knowing some random criminal was in my home.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Nightmare Fuel: 3 Texas Cities You Might Want to Avoid Sleeping In

So, I received a press release regarding a study conducted by the commercial general contractors at S-Line Contractors to determine which states were more prone to home burglaries. They analyzed data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer over a 12-month period to reach their conclusions.

The researchers found that Texas was the 15th most likely state to have your home broken into, with an average of 13.18 residential burglaries per 100,000 people. The Lone Star State’s rate of home burglaries is 16% higher than the national average of 11.36.

Practical Tips: Protecting Your Home Is Non-Negotiable

Of course, some areas of the state are going to be more prone to home burglaries. But still, home security systems are as affordable as ever, and let’s face it, your home’s security is non-negotiable.

The 7 Dumbest Criminals in Texas History Texas has its share of stories featuring criminals whose antics land them in the "dumbest criminals" hall of fame. Here are some of the most ridiculous cases: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

The 8 Most Wanted Men in Texas Have $3K to $7.5K Rewards These eight individuals are highly sought after by Texas authorities. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media