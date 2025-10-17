Shocking Study: Texas Among Top States for Home Burglaries
A sobering study revealed that Texas is one of the states in which your home is more likely to be broken into. It’s enough to make you want to step up your home security game if you haven’t already.
Knock on wood, but I’ve never had my home broken into. But I have had a vehicle broken into, and that was one of the most violated feelings I’ve ever had. It was so bad that it made me not want to be in the vehicle. So, I can only imagine what it would be like knowing some random criminal was in my home.
So, I received a press release regarding a study conducted by the commercial general contractors at S-Line Contractors to determine which states were more prone to home burglaries. They analyzed data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer over a 12-month period to reach their conclusions.
The researchers found that Texas was the 15th most likely state to have your home broken into, with an average of 13.18 residential burglaries per 100,000 people. The Lone Star State’s rate of home burglaries is 16% higher than the national average of 11.36.
Practical Tips: Protecting Your Home Is Non-Negotiable
Of course, some areas of the state are going to be more prone to home burglaries. But still, home security systems are as affordable as ever, and let’s face it, your home’s security is non-negotiable.
