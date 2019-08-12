Texas Wedding Crasher Has Been Accused of Stealing Several Gifts

Wedding crashers are a real thing. Most people just try to score some free food or alcohol. This lady is out for a lot more.

Over in Comal County, Texas, the local sheriff's office is sharing some photos of a woman that they could use the public's help in locating. She has been spotted at several weddings in that county and the surrounding area. Gifts have turned up missing at the weddings and police believe it is this woman.

Comal County Sheriff's Office and Comal Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify the woman before she crashes another wedding and ruins people's special day. A $4,000 reward is being offered on information about her whereabouts. If you know anything, you can call 830-620-TIPS(8477).