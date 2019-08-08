This is the kind of stuff I expect to see in Australia.

Annette Alaniz Guajardo shared some photos from outside her home in Poteet, Texas. Just south of San Antonio, she is no stranger to strange creatures appearing on her farm. One of them was what appears to be a banana spider. Spiders spin webs and this one just happened to catch a bat.

Facebook

She actually caught this spider attacking a freaking bat. If this is a banana spider, they usually eat insects. Not freaking bats! That spider is about to have a little feast. I'll be honest if I walked outside and saw this I'm burning my house down. Spiders don't freak me out, but a spider eating a bat needs to get the hell off my property.